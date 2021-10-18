Over 52,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 52,825 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of October 18, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 9,329 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,496 are receiving outpatient treatment.

628 patients are in critical condition, 177 are in extremely severe condition and 104 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 918,146 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.