Over 52,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 636 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of October 16, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the total number of people who are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 52,770. 9,037 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,733 are receiving outpatient treatment.

636 patients are in critical condition, 186 are in extremely severe condition and 123 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,900 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number in Kazakhstan to 914,699 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 856,930 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.