Over 530 thou teens receive both shots of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 530 thousand teens have been administered both shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 712,723 teenagers, 32,715 pregnant women and 112,011 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 530,491 teens, 23,981 pregnant women, and 79,956 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 253 cases of and 1,263 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



