Over 531 thou teens receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 531 thousand teens have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 551,737 teenagers, 26,845 pregnant women and 85,814 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 293,447 teens, 16,901 pregnant women, and 49,616 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country has reported 6,648 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 13,374 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease over the past day.