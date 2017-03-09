Over 540 disabled people to be employed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The authorities of Astana have adopted a comprehensive employment plan for year 2017.

21,730 citizens are expected to be covered by the plan. Among them are disabled people, self-employed people involved in unproductive labour and employable persons from low-income families, Astana akimat informs on its website.

The steps of the Government on employment promotion are outlined in Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship, Nurly Zhol, Forced Industrial and Innovative Development, 2020 Development of Regions, Business Road Map 2020 and Development of Territories programmes. Thus, 4,195 people will be employed under these projects. 1,500 people will undergo professional training. 500 people will receive social jobs and 927 people will undergo youth practice programme.

Meanwhile, 1,353 unemployed people including 200 disabled persons will be sent to public works. More than 540 disabled people will be employed under the comprehensive plan in total.