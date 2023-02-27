EN
    17:45, 27 February 2023

    Over 55 tons of aid sent from Kyrgyzstan to victims of earthquakes in Turkiye

    None
    Photo: kabar.kg
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 55.3 tons of essential items were sent from Kyrgyzstan to Turkiye to help earthquake victims, Ahmet Sadyk Dogan, Ambassador of Turkiye to Kyrgyzstan, told at a press conference in Bishkek, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    He noted that this volume was collected by public organizations of the country and the people of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Turkish citizens living here. Of these, 25.3 tons of aid were delivered by Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines, and more than 30 tons by road.

    «5,225 blankets, 680 sleeping bags, 2 generators, 1,099 mattresses, 16 heaters, 9 tons of clothes, 9 tons of hygiene and medical supplies, 5 tons of food products were sent to our country,» the diplomat said.

    He added that fundraising still continues. A special account opened in Kyrgyzstan for Turkish citizens affected by earthquakes continues to operate.


