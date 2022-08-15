Over 550 people involved in search for missing autistic boy in E Kazakhstan

OSKEMEN (UST KAMENOGORSK). KAZINFORM 12-year-old Tamirlan Akhmidzhanov left home on the night of August 14 to 15 at around 02:30 am and has not come back yet.

The search operation is underway, Kazinform learned from polisia.kz.

Local police officers, rescuers, National Guard servicemen and volunteers immediately proceeded to surveying the nearby areas. Above 550 people are involved in the search works.

At the time of his disappearance, the boy was wearing a blue jacket, blue camouflage pants and green flip flops. The boy is 140cm tall, of medium build. He has short black hair, light brown eyes. Identifying feature: black spots on both big toenails.

It was found out, that the boy lives with his mother on a dacha (suburban settlement). The child is reported to be mentally retarded, socially withdrawn, secretive and non-verbal.

The boy left home at the late night when his mother was sleeping.

The mother called police 10 hours after her son disappeared, as she believed that he would return home himself.

Presently, a survey is being carried out on the territory of about 2,400 dachas, many of which are in an abandoned state. Combing is carried out both on foot and with the use of service vehicles and cavalry.

Rescuers are also surveying the Makhovka river channel running near the Sogra dachas.