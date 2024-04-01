Over 5,500 people evacuated in Aktobe region due to spring flood

757 private houses and households were affected with spring flood in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the local emergencies authorities, 3,716 evacuated residents were accommodated in temporary evacuation centers. 1,798 people are staying at their relatives' houses. 7,072 farm animals were rescued as well.

3,025 people are involved in emergency-rescue operation, with 539 specialized vehicles, 32 water intake facilities and 18 boats being used.

125,965 sandbags and 260,982 tons of inert materials have been laid within the last 24 hours, with 532,195 cubic meters of water pumped out.

The republican and local operational headquarters, local executives, Kazvodkhoz and Kazavtozhol are operating in a twenty-four-hour mode.

Photo credit: Aktobe region's emergencies department

Photo credit: Aktobe region's emergencies department