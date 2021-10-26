Over 57% of Nur-Sultan residents fully immunized against COVID-19 – mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 57.6% of residents of the Kazakh capital has been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection, akim (mayor) Altai Kulginov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s session, mayor Kulginov said the vaccination campaign is ongoing in Nur-Sultan city. «About 444,000 people or 62.3% of the city population have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 410,000 people or 57.6%,» he told the participants of the session.

He also informed those present of the start of flu vaccination campaign in the Kazakh capital. Some 160,000 people have already been vaccinated against flu in the city.

Earlier Altai Kulginov made a report on the epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan claiming it had stabilized. Presently, the Kazakh capital is in the lower-risk ‘yellow zone’ as the daily infections do not exceed 200.

He also added that the city is gradually shutting down infectious facilities thanks to lower COVID-19 incidence rate.

The vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.