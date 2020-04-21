Over 570 people treated for coronavirus at special hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 669 coronavirus cases have been registered in Almaty city as of April 21, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department of the city, 145 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours. Of 145, 105 are healthcare workers.

577 people infected with the novel coronavirus are being treated at special infectious hospitals.

Two patients are in critical condition, two – in severe condition. Others are in stable condition.

Over 9,900 people in Almaty city are self-isolating at home.

It bears to remind that 476 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the city of Almaty. To date, the coronavirus infection claimed five lives in the city.