Over 58,000 get revaccinated in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 58,000 people got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health office, 270,539 people were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The second dose was administered to 258,335 people in Atyrau region. 58,226 locals got revaccinated.

A total of 8,426, including expectant women, nursing mothers and teenagers got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

There are no patients at the regional COVID facilities and only seven at-home COVID care patients. They are all staying in Atyrau city.

Last summer the number of COVID patients in Atyrau city and districts of the region exceeded 10,000 people.