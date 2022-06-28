Over 58% Kazakhstanis trust TV content

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov, 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content while online media stand second, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As per the results of the survey conducted by Internews in Kazakhstan , 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content, while 34.3% trust online media.

More than half of the respondents prefer state-run media (51.4%) and 9.6% of them trust private media. 39% of the respondents do not trust any media.

As part of the implementation of the Presidential instructions, the Ministry of Information and Social Development carries out a system-wide work on recovering the competitiveness of mass media. Since 2020, the National Plan of Mass Media development has been implemented. The plan was adopted to solve acute issues in mass media requiring comprehensive solutions both from the state and media sector.