Over 5mln Kazakhstanis voted in referendum so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of 12:00 pm 5,122,577 people voted in the national referendum in Kazakhstan, Shavkat Utemissov, member of the Central Commission for the Referendum, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the data submitted to the Central Commission for the Referendum by the regional commissions, cities of national significance, and capital, as of 12:00 pm 43.7% of the voters received ballots,» said Shavkat Utemissov.

Voter turnout as of 12:00 pm Nur-Sultan time according to regions and cities: Akmola region - 41.31%, Aktobe region 41.14%, Almaty region - 43.05%, Atyrau region - 37.33%, West Kazakhstan region - 47.58%, Zhambyl region - 55.15%, Karaganda region - 51.60%, Kostanay region - 49.96%, Kyzylorda region 48.73%, Mangistau region - 36.02%, Pavlodar region - 51.17%, North Kazakhstan region - 58.25%, Turkestan region - 46.69%, East Kazakhstan region - 48.86%, Nur-Sultan city - 37.03%, Almaty city - 20.14%, and Shymkent city - 44.61%.



