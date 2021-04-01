Over 6,000 Akmola region residents vaccinated against COVID-19

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 6,031 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Akmola region since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign, chief state sanitary officer Ainagul Mussina said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection is underway in Akmola region. The second stage of vaccination with the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine produced in Kazakhstan is on.

«During the first stage of vaccination we have received 1,300 doses of the vaccine and inoculated 1,298 people with the first dose and, then, 1,287 – with the second dose, including 20 teachers, 9 civil servants, 1,223 healthcare workers, and 35 more,» Mussina said.

In her words, the region was supplied with 3,700 more doses of the vaccine on March 2, 2021. Within the framework of the second stage the vaccine was administered to teachers and employees of law-enforcement agencies. The first dose was administered to 3,696 people, including 1,145 teachers, 822 police officers, 73 civil servants, 1,208 healthcare workers, and 448 more. Afterwards 1,653 residents of Akmola region got the second shot of the vaccine.

On March 18, the region got 1,200 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to 1,048 people.

Ainagul Mussina added that up to two million people are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 across Kazakhstan in April, whereas six million Kazakhstanis are set to be inoculated in the first half of 2021. As for Akmola region, 100,000 people are expected to be vaccinated there by yearend.