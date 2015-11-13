Over 6,000 newborns born in N Kazakhstan in 2015

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Over 6,000 newborns have been welcomed into this world in North Kazakhstan region since the beginning of 2015, local statistics agency confirms.

As of October 1, 2015, the region's population has totaled over 569,700 people, including 247,400 people in urban areas and 323,300 people in rural ones. The territory of the region is a home to 3,2% of Kazakhstan's population. 6,211 births were registered in the region from January to September 2015. According to the agency, 1,425 people in the region are unemployed. 12,875 residents of the region find new jobs during the abovementioned period.