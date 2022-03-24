EN
    12:08, 24 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 6,000 people treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 24, 2022, some 6,010 people are being treated for coronavirus infections in Kazakhstan as of now, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Above 593 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 5,417 are treated at home. 48 of them are in critical condition, 22 in extremely critical condition, while 13 are on life support.


