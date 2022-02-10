EN
    18:07, 10 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 6,000 people with COVID violated self-isolation rules in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing about those who breached the self-isolation rules in the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports.

    She stressed that their number increased. Since the beginning of the year up to present 6,476 people with COVID-19 violated the self-isolation, including 6,389 with Status Red and 78 with Status Yellow. All of them visited the facilities taking part in the Ashyq project. The statistics prove that unfortunately not all are ready to be responsible for their health and wellbeing of others.

    She noted that further development of the city COVID-19 situation depends on all. The doctor urged all to observe safety rules and wear masks.


    Nur-Sultan Coronavirus
