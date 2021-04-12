Over 6,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in 24h

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 6,000 people have been vaccinated in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The mass vaccination of the population in the city has kicked off on April 2. 200 of 250 vaccination centers planned function at medical institutions, schools, cultural and sports facilities, markets and shopping malls in the city. 6,140 people have been inoculated in the past 24 hours in Almaty city,» the city public healthcare department said in a statement.

In total, 75,660 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection citywide. Of 75,660, 14,800 got both components of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

5,590 people were vaccinated in Alatau district, 16,665 – in Almalin district, 11,560 – in Auezov district, 15,250 – Bostandyk district, 2,685 – in Zhetysu district, 10,495 – Medeu district, 4,355 – Nauryzbai district, and 9,060 – Turksib district.