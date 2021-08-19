EN
    10:00, 19 August 2021

    Over 6.2 mln in Kazakhstan get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry announced the latest vaccination data the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    6,229,329 Kazakhstanis were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 4,81967,622 were given the 2nd as of August 18.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,337 more COVID-19 cases raising the country’s caseload to 715,716. 6,666 more Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus.


