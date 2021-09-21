Over 6.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 21, 2021, 7,334,870 million people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 6,201,253.

Notably, the country has logged 2,093 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,509 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



