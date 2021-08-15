Over 6,200 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,240 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number – 1,719 people were released from coronavirus treatment in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 1,179 COVID-19 recoveries. 827 COVID-19 patients beat the novel coronavirus in Almaty city.

567 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 295 – in Mangistau region, 261 – in Pavlodar region, 256 – in Akmola region, 213 – in Kyzylorda region, 191 – in East Kazakhstan region, 190 – in Turkestan region,149 - Almaty region, 120 – Aktobe region, 81 – in Atyrau region, 81 – in Kostanay region, 76 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 35 – in West Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, 566,613 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.