Over 6.3 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, 7,483,978 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 6,369,022 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 2,954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 874,920 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 808,300 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.