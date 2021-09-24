EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 6.3mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 24, 2021, 7,447,463 million people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 6,328,291.

    Notably, the country has logged 2,573 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,673 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!