Over 6.3mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 24, 2021, 7,447,463 million people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 6,328,291.

Notably, the country has logged 2,573 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,673 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.