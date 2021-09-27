Over 6.4 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of September 27 7,524,609 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 6,408,099 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,878 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 878,990 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 812,883 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.