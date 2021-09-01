Over 6.6 mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 31, a total of 6,669,969 people were given the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated with the second jab stands at 5,438,316 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 4,320 cases of and 7,207 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.