EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 01 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 6.6 mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 31, a total of 6,669,969 people were given the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated with the second jab stands at 5,438,316 in the country.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 4,320 cases of and 7,207 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!