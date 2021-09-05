Over 6,600 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,620 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number - 1,121 people - were released from coronavirus treatment in Karaganda region. Coming in second is Almaty city with 1,105 COVID-19 recoveries. 792 patients beat the novel coronavirus in Nur-Sultan city.

681 people made full recoveries in Atyrau region, 639 - in Shymkent city, 469 – in Almaty region, 281 – in Akmola region, 281 – in Mangistau region, 265 – in Zhambyl region, 244 – in Pavlodar region,196 – in Kostanay region, 156 – in East Kazakhstan region, 129 – in Kyzylorda region, 124 – in North Kazakhstan region, 72 – in Turkestan region, and 65 – in West Kazakhstan region

In total, 716,645 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.