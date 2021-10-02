EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 02 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 6.6mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of October 2, 2021, 7,684,022 people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry.

    The number of Kazakhstanis received both jabs has reached 6,635,545.

    Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, four areas of Kazakhstan are put in the «red zone».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!