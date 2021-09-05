Over 6.8 Kazakhstanis get 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of September 5 6,819,137 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 5,646,747 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 4,568 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 812,999 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 716,645 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.