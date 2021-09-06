Over 6.8 million Kazakhstanis received 1st jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 6, 2021, over 6.8 million people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 6,839,097 in the country. Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 5,662,697.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,897 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 4,982 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.

93,014 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan.