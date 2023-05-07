EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 07 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 6,800 attend military-patriotic clubs

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are over 8,600 military-patriotic education clubs in Kazakhstan as of now. More than 260,000 young people attend the clubs, Kazinform reports.

    Some 277,000 young people attend 7,053 Zhas sarbaz military-patriotic education clubs, 6,437 attend 388 Smart sarbaz sections to study innovations and technical ideas.

    This year will also hold the Aibyn national military-patriotic youth training on June 17-23 at the Spassk training center of the Armed Forces.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks today the Defender of the Motherland Day.


    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Army Youth policy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!