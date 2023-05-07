Over 6,800 attend military-patriotic clubs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are over 8,600 military-patriotic education clubs in Kazakhstan as of now. More than 260,000 young people attend the clubs, Kazinform reports.

Some 277,000 young people attend 7,053 Zhas sarbaz military-patriotic education clubs, 6,437 attend 388 Smart sarbaz sections to study innovations and technical ideas.

This year will also hold the Aibyn national military-patriotic youth training on June 17-23 at the Spassk training center of the Armed Forces.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks today the Defender of the Motherland Day.