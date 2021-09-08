Over 6.9 mln Kazakhstanis received 1st jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 8, 2021, over 6.9 million people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 6,928,646 in the country. Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 5,755,817.

Earlier it was reported that 87,015 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 3,639 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,894 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.