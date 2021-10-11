Over 6.9mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of October 10, 2021, 7,859,131 people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry.

The number of Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection stands at 6,901,313.

Notably, the country has logged 1,717 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,444 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, five areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone».