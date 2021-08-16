Over 6 million Kazakhstanis received 1st jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 6 million people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 6,092,882 in the country. Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 4,717,883.

Notably, the country has logged 7,217 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 5,421 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.

Almost all areas of the country remain in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.