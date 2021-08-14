Over 6 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st jab of COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of August 14 6,044,062 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 4,688,157 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 679,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 560,373 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.