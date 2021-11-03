Over 6 thou students get COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 6,000 students have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region since the start of the vaccination campaign, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of people given the first component of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 240,968 in Atyrau region. Of these, 6,033 are students. Both components have been received by 217,284 Atyrau region residents, the press service of the health office said.

Over the past day, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 394 locals in Atyrau region.

Earlier it was reported that 14 thousand teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.



