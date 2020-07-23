Over 60,000 pneumonia cases recorded in Kazakhstan in past 20 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 63,491 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia in the past 20 days in Kazakhstan, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Kazakh chief medical officer, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of 63,491 pneumonia cases registered in the past 20 days, 45 thousand have been receiving treatment in hospitals, according to Yesmagambetova.

As earlier reported, as of July 23, 76,799 coronavirus cases have been registered nationwide, of which 48,202 or 63% have recovered. 1,600-1,700 new cases of COVID-19 are reported on a daily basis in Kazakhstan.

According to the Kazakh chief medical officer, in July, the COVID-19 weekly growth rate has been stagnant due to the stringent restrictive measures the country had taken to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.