Over 60,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 60,657 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of October 1, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 10,210 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 50,447 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

805 patients are in critical condition, 221 are in extremely severe condition and 139 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 2,096 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pusing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 886,982 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 823,453 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.