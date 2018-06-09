Over 60 children hospitalized with food poisoning at camp in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 64 children at the Sosnovy Bor camp in the Sverdlovsk Region, in Russia's Urals, have been hospitalized with suspected food poisoning, the Russian Health Ministry's regional department said on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from TASS.

"Some 33 children are in a hospital in the town of Kushva, and another 31 will be hospitalized in Nizhny Tagil. Now there are 20 children there and another 11 are leaving the camp," a spokesperson said.

All children have similar complaints, including stomachache, vomit, and sickness. Laboratory tests are conducted to establish the cause of the disease.

Earlier reports said the Investigative Committee and prosecutors in Kushva launched checks into the suspected outbreak of food poisoning.