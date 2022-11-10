EN
Trends:
    09:20, 10 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 60 coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 58 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, 5 more people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

    A day before, the Ministry reported about 72 fresh coronavirus and COVID-19 cases.

    Since March 13, 2022, 1,395,171 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan. COVID pneumonia cases made 90,232.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus
