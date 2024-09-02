Over 60 dead as heavy rains batter parts of India, causing widespread flooding

Officials reported on Monday that more than 60 people have died across three Indian states due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains over the past several days, Anadolu reports.

The states affected include Gujarat in the west, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the south. Gujarat has reported the highest number of fatalities, with over 45 deaths. Telangana has seen nine deaths, while Andhra Pradesh has reported ten.

The Indian Army has been deployed in Gujarat, where floods have devastated large areas since Aug. 27. Troops and specialized equipment are working around the clock to assist with rescue operations.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has vowed to expedite relief efforts and encouraged affected residents to remain resilient. "I wish the affected people to be brave," he said.

In Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a financial assistance package of 500,000 Indian Rupees (nearly $5,960) to the families of those who died due to the floods. Reddy has also urged the federal government to classify the disaster as a “national calamity.”

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the victims’ families and called on Congress leaders and workers to mobilize resources for relief and rescue efforts. "I urge Congress leaders and workers to mobilize all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts," Gandhi wrote on X.