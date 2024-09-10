Over 60 houses handed over to flood victims in Atyrau region

Flood-affected families of the Kulsary town in the Atyrau region have received 62 houses, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A new microdistrict called Bolashak has been built in the town for the victims of the disaster. A total of 8 contractors were involved in the construction of 100 houses.

According to “Qazaqstan Khalqyna” Public Fund, a total of 2.6 billion tenge has been allocated for 80 residential houses construction in Kulsary. The total cost of construction for each house area of 100 m² was around 32 mln tenge.

Nurbergen Kusainov, Head of the Atyrau Regional Construction Department, stated the construction of 100 houses had started in June. Of these, 62 houses have been fully completed.

Serik Shapkenov, akim of the Atyrau region, revealed that the government are planning to construct several new educational and residential facilities in Kulsary. These include a Binom school with the capacity to accommodate 2,000 students and a kindergarten with 300 places. Additionally, the government intends to develop small alleys for landscaping purposes.

“Since the microdistrict is named Bolashak, we want the future of children in the families that will live here to be bright. Next year, along with the school and kindergarten, a fitness center will be built,” he said.