Over 60 Kazakhstani athletes to compete in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 60 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Kazinform has learned from Kazpravda.kz.

Members of the National Olympic Committee, representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and trainers of the national sports federations discussed training of athletes ahead of the Olympic Games, obtaining Olympic licenses and other issues related to the Olympic movement at the meeting in Astana.







According to Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Yelsiyar Kanagatov, 62 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games. Kazakhstani figure skaters have already earned their berths at the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics. Other athletes will fight for their licenses at the forthcoming international tournaments.



Utmost attention was paid to preparation of national teams for the upcoming sports events. It was noted that the National Olympic Committee enlisted help of foreign coaches along with local specialists to prepare national short-track, freestyle, figure skating, biathlon and other teams.







President of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee Timur Kulibayev stressed the national sports federations will be held liable for failure of their athletes.



"The National Olympic Committee will monitor the preparation of national teams. We need people who are ready to invest [their time and efforts] into the development of sport. Those who are unable to achieve success will be replaced," Kulibayev warned the heads of the national sports federations.



"The National Olympic Committee is always open to a dialogue and ready to help in terms of preparation of the national teams," he added.



The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 9-25, 2018. Athletes from 90 countries will vie for 102 sets of medals in 15 sports.