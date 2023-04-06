EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:20, 06 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 60 more tested positive for COVID-19

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 64 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Last day there were detected 73 fresh cases.

    Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan confirmed 1, 410,222 coronavirus cases, and 90,952 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.

    As earlier reported, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed hope that the coronavirus pandemic would end in 2023.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!