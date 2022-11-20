Over 60% of Kazakhstanis cast ballots in presidential election
«According to the commissions of regional centres and cities of republican significance 62.34% of total citizens included into the lists have cast their ballots as of 04:05 p.m. November 20,» she told a briefing.
73.57% voted in Abai region, 71.38% in Akmola region, 68.81% in Aktobe region, 55.11% in Almaty region, 60.87% in Atyrau region, 54.62% in West Kazakhstan, 68.74% in Zhambyl region, 68.88% cast their ballots in Zhetysu region, 71.89% in Karaganda region, 71.38% in Kostanay region, 72.88% took the votes in Kyzylorda region, 59.61% in Mangistau region, 72.73% in Pavlodar region, 72.21% in North Kazakhstan, 80.09% in Turkistan region, 72.75% in Ulytau region, 68.42% in East Kazakhstan.
44.39% went to the polls in Astana, 26.19% in Almaty and 56.28% in Shymkent.As earlier reported, the presidential election in Kazakhstan started at 07:00 a.m. 10,033 polling stations in Kazakhstan and 17 abroad at the foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 16 foreign countries conduct voting.