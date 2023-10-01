Over 60-year-olds make up 13.2% of Kazakhstan's population

As of the beginning of 2023, the number of people aged over 60 years old and over stood at 2,616,515 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

Of these, 1,031,051 (39.4%) are men and 1,585,064 (60.6%) are women.

The highest proportion of people over 60 reside in Almaty - 288,922, Karaganda region - 200,186, Turkestan region - 190,160, and Almaty region - 177,685.

According to the Bureau, in 2022, the number of employed people aged 60 and over was 308.3 thousand, 63.4% of whom were men, and 36.6% women.

Men in higher and postgraduate education at the age of 63 and over were 2,887, and women over the age of 60 - 4,189 at the start of the 2022/23 academic year.

Notably, Kazakhstan marks the International Day of Older Persons.