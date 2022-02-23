EN
    16:14, 23 February 2022

    Over 600,000 vaccinated against COVID in Zhambyl region

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Vaccination campaign is underway in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

    261,580 doses of homegrown vaccine against coronavirus, 421,795 doses of the 1st component of Sputnik V vaccine and 383,260 doses of the 2 nd component, 60,000 of HayatVax and 139,000 Vero Cell doses arrived in the region since last February.

    637,018 people were given the 1st shot, while 613,623 received both shots, the regional healthcare department reports. No side effects after getting COVID-19 vaccine were recorded in the region.

    There are 631,300 people aged 18 and older are eligible for vaccination in the region. Notably, the population of Zhambyl region stands at 1.2 mln now.


