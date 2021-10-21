Over 600 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 51,318 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of October 21, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 8,851 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 51,318 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

634 patients are in critical condition, 165 are in extremely severe condition and 103 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 1,844 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 923,060 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 866,242 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.