Over 600 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 52,716 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of October 17, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 9,050 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,666 are receiving outpatient treatment.

632 patients are in critical condition, 172 are in extremely severe condition and 107 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded1,805 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 916,504 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 858,661 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.