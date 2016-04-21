Over 600 people confirmed participation in Shymkent Intl Investment Forum

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM More than 600 people have already confirmed their participation in the International Investment Forum in Shymkent. Deputy Chairman of Shymkent Social-Entrepreneurial Corporation Malik Zhuiriktayev told about the course of preparation for the oncoming event at a briefing.

“The event is of great importance for the South Kazakhstan region, as we plan to attract direct investments and promote our region’s investment climate. The Forum will discuss development of such sectors as agriculture, food and textile industries, pharmacy, tourism, machine building, construction and logistics. Invitations were sent to 1 200 people, 600 of which have already confirmed their participation. The representatives of domestic and foreign businesses, international organizations, financial institutions and foreign diplomats will attend the Forum,” Zhuiriktayev noted.

The Forum will take place on April 26. Plenary and panel sessions, roundtable meetings and information tours around enterprises are planned to be organized as part of the Forum. 31 investment deals are expected to be concluded during the event. “The total cost of the memorandums is to make 1.6 bln tenge,” he added.