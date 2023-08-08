Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of July 1 there were 628 persons seeking shelter in Kazakhstan as well as 333 refugees staying in the country, Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

The minister said Kazakhstan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Central Asia discussed the measures to provide their social rights, employment, medical and social assistance.

Taking into account geopolitical risks, including mass inflow of asylum seekers, the Government adopted the corresponding rules for their admission and placement at temporary housing facilities.