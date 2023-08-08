EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:28, 08 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of July 1 there were 628 persons seeking shelter in Kazakhstan as well as 333 refugees staying in the country, Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

    The minister said Kazakhstan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Central Asia discussed the measures to provide their social rights, employment, medical and social assistance.

    Taking into account geopolitical risks, including mass inflow of asylum seekers, the Government adopted the corresponding rules for their admission and placement at temporary housing facilities.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!